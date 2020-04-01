Why Kareena Kapoor Khan STILL Remains A Trendsetter In The Times Of Following Trends Blindly

The reason that Kareena Kapoor Khan has remained one of the top actresses of Bollywood for 20 years, is her unique individuality. Her individuality in life choices and film role choices makes her stand out. Apart from charming audiences with her splendid performances in movies, the diva has also made heads turn with her outfit choices that stand apart from the trends that other celebs follow.

In an interview with a reputed publication, Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled the beans on not following the trends when it comes to her personal style. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that according to her fashion means being comfortable in your own skin instead of following any trends blindly or imitating somebody else. Kareena Kapoor Khan also added that according to her a woman should feel confident and comfortable in whatever she wears.

The actress made an interesting revelation when she was quipped on what she wears on an ordinary day. Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she likes to be just the way she is on any day. The actress also said that she can be found wearing boots and jeans along with a sweatshirt or sweater.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan, she will be seen next in 2 highly awaited movies, Laal Singh Chadda with Aamir Khan and the magnum opus, Takht with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

