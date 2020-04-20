WHOA! Suniel Shetty REVEALS His Dream Cast For Dhadkan 2 & We Are Already In Love With It

Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty starrer Dhadkan was a huge hit among movie goers when it released back in 2000. Now, Shetty is more than willing to see a sequel to the film, and what’s more is that he already has the cast for the sequel in mind!

Yes, you read that. While there were reports of a Dhadkan 2 being in the talks, it was eventually dropped by the producers. But now, in a hilarious revival to the sequel, Suniel Shetty has opened up on the cast of Dhadkan 2. News 18 has quoted Shetty saying, “Hopefully, Dharmesh Darshan and Venus will produce ‘Dhadkan2’ with my son Ahan Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s son and now also with Shilpa Shetty’s daughter (laughs). In the sequel, Ahan will get the heroine as in ‘Dhadkan’, Shilpa left me for Akshay. However, her daughter is very cute and too small now.”

Well, apart from Dhadkan 2, fans have been more than eagerly anticipating an official announcement for the third installment of the cult comedy Hera Pheri that featured Shetty alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

While Hera Pheri 3 too has had several reports around it of being made but with the current situation and the coronavirus crisis, the fate of Hera Pheri 3 remains unknown. However, Suniel has further been quoted by News 18 saying, “We were planning to make ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Let’s see if we can finally produce it or not but it was more towards happening. But now owing to the situation of the film industry, we will focus on completing those films which are already stuck. We need to let go and adjust other films. One of my films was supposed to go on the floor this June but since other films are stuck and if my co-stars want to reschedule the date to adjust the pending projects, then I will willingly postpone the production. Or else it will be mayhem.”

Well, Hera Pheri 3 is definitely going to be the much-needed dose of comedy to people who are shedding worried tears amid the Coronavirus crisis currently.

