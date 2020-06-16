When Vin Diesel Said “Deepika Padukone Is The BEST Earth Has To Offer”

Today, when we speak about world cinema, there is no doubt about Deepika Padukone being one of the best actresses to come from India. There is also no doubt about her securing a high position among actress in India for multiple years now.

But what makes her journey as an actor so compelling is the fact that she wasn’t born with it. She wasn’t a gifted performer. Acting did not run in her blood, she wasn’t blessed with the skills to act.

In the year 2007, Farah Khan introduced the world to the shy model turned actress, Bangalore girl, Deepika Padukone who made her dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ and the audience fell in love with how good looking she was.

Soon after, she was seen in a few more films but couldn’t prove her mettle as an actress and people began thinking that she was only a one-film wonder.

But the sportsperson in her (being Prakash Padukone’s daughter) never let her give up on her dream even when it is a known fact that the industry is ruthless to under-performers.

Deepika knew her weaknesses and worked very hard on herself, with a certain kind of passion and discipline, which helped her transform herself on screen.

In 2012, when Homi Adajania’s film Cocktail released, it was a different Deepika Padukone that the audiences got to see. As Veronica, a layered character with so many complexities, confident but at the same time had her own insecurities, Deepika Padukone put her best foot forward.

Deepika Padukone finally proved her mettle as an actress and from then, there was absolutely no looking back. In the next month this year, Cocktail would complete 8 years and ever since this film release, something erupted inside Deepika Padukone, which proves that the intent to keep improving can make a mediocre actor the number one actor in the country.

Since then, there hasn’t been even one film where a critic could point a finger at her performance or craft. She has given one powerful performance after the other. The impact of her work is so deep, that audiences even remember the names of her character, which for an actor is a sign of success.

Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Meenamma from Chennai Express, Piku from the film Piku, Leela from Ram Leela, Mastani From Bajirao Mastani, Padmavati from Padmaavat, Malti from Chhapaak.

That’s not it, Deepika Padukone even put India on the world map when she starred opposite Vin Diesel in the big-budget Hollywood franchise, XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She wasn’t just an arm candy in the film, she held her own and was immensely lauded for her performance.

Her then co-star, Vin Diesel in an interview had also expressed what he feels about Deepika Padukone. He had said, “Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn’t just a star. She’s an actor’s actor, dedicated to the craft. So often in the entertainment industry, we deal in stereotypes, and people get stuck in certain markets. Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She’s not just here to represent India; she’s here to represent the world.”

Even after all her achievements, Deepika Padukone hasn’t got complacent. It feels as though, her journey has just begun and even today, she is equally passionate about performing. She has an interesting line up of films in her kitty. If not for the lockdown, she would have been in Sri Lanka now shooting for her next film with director Shakun Batra.

