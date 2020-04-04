When Varun Dhawan Paired Up With Dad David Dhawan For The First Time & Delivered A Successful Comedy

Though David Dhawan has delivered a number of superhits and blockbusters in his career which have ranged across action as well as family dramas, he is known most for his comedies. The only filmmaker from the era gone by who is still active with his last directorial outing, Judwaa 2, being a 100 Crore Club hit, he also ensured that his son Varun Dhawan followed up the success of his debut romcom Student of the Year with solid success.

The film in question was Main Tera Hero which released exactly six years ago on 4th April 2016.

Many were surprised actually when Varun didn’t kickstart his career with his dad. After all, David Dhawan has been a hit machine and Varun Dhawan was well trained too. However, a launch by Karan Johar was quite impressive as well and hence Varun started his career with a Dharma Productions offering despite being a two-hero affair. The film was a success and this was followed by Main Tera Hero which was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

A comedy set in true David Dhawan style, it had two leading ladies opposite Varun Dhawan – Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri. The surprise factor was Arunoday Singh, often seen in brooding roles, in a comic avatar. The film was promoted quite well and the combination of father-son Jodi was much-hyped. Varun too was truly in elements as he went all out to bring on some ‘tapori andaaz’ while paying homage to Govinda and Salman Khan, two of the favourites with David Dhawan. A lot of credit for that must also go to Milap Zaveri for his witty dialogues.

Made at a budget of around 40 crores, the film wasn’t a massive success but still good enough to ensure that everyone went back happy. It had the first day of 6.25 crores and a lifetime of over 50 crores, hence turning out to be a profitable venture for all involved. Moreover, it has been doing good on satellite and OTT platforms as well.

After Main Tera Hero, Varun Dhawan delivered an even bigger success with dad David Dhawan for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2. Currently, they are heading up for the release of their third outing together, Coolie No. 1. The Vashu Bhagnani production would be one of the first big releases of 2020 once the lockdown is cleared and rest assured, it should be an entertainer as well.

