Aanchal Khurana BASHES Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Ankita Srivastava: “Kabhi Paras Se Kiss, Kabhi Balraj Se Hug Maang…”

While Bigg Boss 13 remained highly controversial, the legacy continued with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Even after the end of the show, contestants like Jasleen Matharu, Balraj Syal amongst others are very much marking the headlines. Now, Aanchal Khurana has yet again slammed her co-contestant Ankita Srivastava and made some shocking revelations.

We had a fun conversation with the actress on our official Koimoi’s Instagram handle yesterday. During the live session, the beauty spoke in length about her bond with Paras Chhabra along with other controversies. Upon being asked about what she has to say about Ankita Srivastava who on-record went onto call her fake, Aanchal Khurana said, “Aur wo das din me kabhi Paras Chhabra se kiss maang rahi hai, kabhi Balraj Syal ki god me, aur kabhi Shehbaaz Gill ki god me. She’s toh super natural yaar. Kaise flirt kar leti hai wo? Unhone ek date pe bola Paras ko “tumhe flirt karna pasand hai?” To which her asked her, “Tumhe aata hai?” and she answered, “wahi toh aata hai bas.”

Furthermore, being asked about a recent remark she made saying Shehnaaz Gill and Ankita Srivastava’s class and character are alike, Aanchal answered, “100% See I’ll tell you one thing, why I feel Shehnaaz supported Ankita also is because first, she was with Paras, then she was with Sidharth Shukla. Sitting with Sid, but crying for Paras. Then, overnight she fell in love with Sidharth. So, you understand? Same thing is with Ankita, sometimes Paras and sometimes Balraj. These all things are very okay with them. Paras ko yahi Shehnaaz ka pasand nai aya tha. Why do you think Paras got along with Mahira? Because he’s a one-woman man. Because she wasn’t flipping or jumping anywhere. I’m not saying they’re wrong, unka choices waisa hai but mera ya Paras ka choice waisa nahi, so we got along.”

Clearly this war is far from over even if Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is. What do you have to say about the whole new drama now?

