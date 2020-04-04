Mahabharat Actor Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Sonakshi Sinha & Ekta Kapoor, Here’s Why

Mukesh Khanna was a popular name of the Indian Television industry during the days of Mahabharat, Ramayan, and Shaktimaan. Now as these shows made a rerun on the small screen, the actor is back to make headlines, but this time not for his performances, but for his explosive comments on actress Sonakshi Sinha and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Appreciating the rerun of these mythological shows, famous for playing the character of Bhishmapitamah, Mukesh says it is now that people like Sonakshi Sinha will know their history well! Elaborating on his point, the actor said, “I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for.”

Well, things do now stop there. The veteran actor made his dislike for Ekta Kapoor and her soaps loud and clear. Calling her out for making a mockery out of such sensational topics, Mukhesh told TOI in the same interview, “Ekta Kapoor took Ronit Roy to play Bhishmapitama and they were flaunting six-pack abs, she took popular heroines to play Draupadi and other female characters. I did 15 films before bagging the role of Bhishmapitamah. I had given a proper look test wearing a beard and proper mustache, we were selected on the basis of our audition and they were elected and that’s why they did not look the character. You will be surprised to know I got a call from Ekta Kapoor’s production house for Mahabharat and they offered me to play the role of Shantanu (Bhishmapitamah’s father) I told do you really think I will do Shantanu after playing Bhishmah…She made a mockery of Mahabharat. She took all the daily soap actors and tried to make Mahabharat. They are flaunting tattoo. If you want to make Mahabharat rise about it and don’t try to ape it. Ekta must be very angry with me because I have spoken about a lot about the kind of content she makes. But I am against the way she projects women in her daily soaps.”

Well, these are certainly quite strong statements made by the veteran actor-producer and only time will tell if and how Ekta Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha choose to react to these statements.

