Sushmita Sen is one of the most stunning actresses in the world – correction – in the universe! The 47-year-old star is not just bold with her career and fashion choices but also with her life. From adopting children at a young age, making a decision not to get married, to being open about her relationships, the diva inspires her fans at every single stage. The epitome of grace and perfection once even revealed that she underwent surgeries to alter her physical features, something that many actresses, even today, are scared of doing.

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe in 1994 and post that, she marked her foot in Bollywood. While the lady was idolised for her beauty, she underwent surgeries to change her look.

During an interaction with Twinkle Khanna on her talk show, The Icons, Sushmita Sen opened up about her surgeries and how and why she owns them the way she does. The Mela actress asked, “I remember you were very open about plastic surgery, I thought it was remarkable. Nobody was talking about it. And you were very open about relationships, this was when a lot of famous men were claiming to be virgins, and you were out there. Where did this candidness come from?”

Sushmita Sen replied, to it, “Khud ko khoya toh kya paaya? (What do you really gain if you lose yourself?)” She further told Twinkle Khanna, “I was just a person who wanted to be honest and speak my mind. And learn how to speak it gracefully. You can say things very crassly, but unfortunately, when you do that, your point is lost. Be it plastic surgery, men in my life, relationships, married men–whatever you think is a bad thing, it exists. Just get over it.”

The Main Hoon Na actress further shared that despite making mistakes in life, she never carried any guilt or bullsh*t around it.

As per reports, Sush has gotten lips fillers and a nose job done. Well, we laud the actress for owning up her lifestyle and not giving two hoots about what anyone else thinks.

