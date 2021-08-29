Advertisement

Back in the day, veteran actress Tanuja opened up on working with Dharmendra and revealed that she slapped the actor and called him ‘Besharam’. The Sholay actor later apologised to the actress and asked him to make him his brother. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Initially, the actress was hesitant but after Dharmendra convinced her, she tied a black thread on his wrist as a rakhi and made him her brother.

This happened when Tanuja and Dharmendra were shooting for Chand Aur Suraj in 1965. Back then, the actor was already married to his first wife Prakash Kaur. In an interview with Filmfare in 2014, the veteran actress said, “We were shooting for Dulal Guha’s Chand Aur Suraj. Dharam and I were drinking buddies and would have great fun. He even introduced me to his wife Prakash. Sunny (Deol) was just five then, while his daughter Lali was around six months old.”

Tanuja continued and said, “One day he tried to flirt with me. Taken aback, I slapped him and said, ‘Besharam! I know your wife and you have the audacity to flirt with me’. Embarrassed he pleaded, ‘Tanu, meri maa, sorry bolta hoon (I am sorry)! Please make me your brother’. I refused saying I was happy with my own brother (Jaideep)’. After much cajoling, I took a black thread and tied it around on his wrist.”

Meanwhile, the veteran actress married Shomu Mukherjee in 1973 and the couple shared two daughters together named Kajol and Tanishaa. Shomu passed away in 2008 due to a heart attack at the age of 64.

