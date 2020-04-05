When Taapsee Pannu Started Her Bollywood Career With A David Dhawan Romcom

Today, Taapsee Pannu is known more for her intense dramas like Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, Manmarziyaan and Mulk. However, not many possibly remember that it was pretty much a light hearted beginning for her when she kick-started her Bollywood career in 2013 on exactly this date, 5th April. The film in question was Chashme Baddoor and it was directed by none other than David Dhawan.

An official remake of Sai Paranjpye’s namesake film, Taapsee stepped into the part that was made memorable by Deepti Naval. Of course this being a David Dhawan film, it was turned around in a big way so that it had a far more contemporary and glossy look and feel. Ali Zafar, Siddharth and Divyendu Sharma were roped in as the male leads and together they ensured that ‘Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai’, which was also the hook-line of the most popular song from the film.

Taapsee played a character that was indeed ‘beauty with brains’ and made a breezy entry into Bollywood. Not that she was new in front of the camera as she had already debuted down South in 2010 and had done close to 10 films in the interim period. Even though she is seen more in Hindi films now, Taapsee Pannu makes sure that she stays connected with South and makes it a point to do one film out there every year.

As for Chashme Baddoor, it was a decent success when it hit the screens. Of course as it happens with all the remakes, this one too saw mixed reviews coming its way with many hailing the original as a better version. Still, today’s generation didn’t really mind what they saw and as a result Chashme Baddoor did manage to accumulate 40 crores in its lifetime run.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has done only one more light hearted film post Chashme Baddoor and that’s again with David Dhawan. The film in question is Judwaa 2, another remake (this time of the veteran director’s own Judwaa). She reprised the part played by Rambha and the film was a superhit at the box office.

