When Siddhant Chaturvedi Wrote His First Poem For A Girl But She Threw It Away

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s debut with Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy was one the best debut of Bollywood in recent times. He literally nailed his screen space and proved himself as an emerging star in Bollywood. Not just a good actor, Siddhant is an equally good writer also.

Talking to Komal Nahta on his chat show, Siddhant revealed that he wrote his first poem for a girl and said, “I wrote my first poem for a girl I liked. She read it and it was very much inspired by William Wordsworth’s Daffodils (I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud). She kind of figured it out and she was like, ‘Okay, you’re a copycat’ and she threw it away. That was my first,” he added.

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday as the female leads in the film. Besides this, he’ll also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari.

Talking about his future projects with IANS, Siddhant said, “I have other projects lined up. So, yes I am now jumping from one character to another and living their lives. Ek time tha main vela tha, ab toh bahut kaam kar raha hoon (there was a time when I was jobless, now I have lots of work). God is kind.”

We are really excited to see him on the big screen again!

