Whenever Hollywood celebrities come to visit India, Bollywood really spreads its arms wide and welcomes them. A similar situation occurred when Chelsea Handler came down to shoot her India experience in the form of a Netflix documentary Dear India, she met a lot of famous Indian people including Shilpa Shetty.

When Chelsea Handler and Shilpa sat down for a conversation, it was nothing less than an awkward interview. It doesn’t seem like either of the parties enjoyed talking to each other during the interview. Scroll down to read further.

Chelsea is much like Gordon Ramsay of entertainment. She is well known for her no-time-for-bullshit vibe. Initially, the two had a normal conversation and soon the conversation turned to Shilpa’s acting career. When the American comedian asked her about her stardom and fame, Shilpa said, “Any actor who doesn’t like to be recognized, has no business being a part of the industry.”

Chelsea Handler couldn’t hold back her expression and was clearly appalled by what Shilpa was saying. The Dhadkan actress then said, “You have this shocked expression on your face…” but the comedian cut her off and replied “Oh, don’t pay attention to me. I’m just listening.”

Another cringe moment came when Chelsea and Shilpa being interrupted by a fly. The host unabashedly asks, “Is that a fly? In your house?” To which Shilpa Shetty replied, “Yeah. There’s a fly in my house. India.” However, the cringe moment doesn’t end there.

A few minutes later, when the host-comedian asked Shilpa Shetty about her Hollywood expectations, she replied “We’ve got two over there already. There’s Priyanka and there’s Deepika. We’re all very proud of them.” But Chelsea Handler, who didn’t seem to be convinced by what Shilpa just said, asked, “Yeah? Are you?”

What do you think about Chelsea Handler and Shilpa Shetty’s awkward conversation in a Netflix documentary Dear India?

