Bollywood is a highly competitive industry. Only few actors have survived and made it big in the industry, and one of them is Preity Zinta. The actress attained stardom without a godfather in the industry. She became a successful name by her own accord.

The beauty made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Dil Se.. and went on to deliver blockbuster like Kya Kehna, Salaam Namaste, Dil Se, Kal Ho Na Ho and many more. While she has been praised for performance in her films but it always the same.

Preity Zinta once appeared at Rendezvous with Simi Garewal where she revealed how late choreographer Saroj Khan yelled at her on the sets of the film Kya Kehna when she was unable to lip-sync. However, the actress didn’t let her spirits down and pushed herself instead to amp her performance.

Preity recalling the experience, she said, “I think the burning passion came when I started getting screamed at on sets. I remember when my first film Kya Kehna, where Saroj ji you know, she was like kahan see le aye ho is ladki ko, (who hired this girl, where is she from?), she doesn’t know how to dance, she doesn’t know how to lip-sync, what is she doing here? what is this creature you have put in front of me? I felt extremely stupid and silly, lip-syncing, I would start giggling. Then it felt like, you know you can’t talk like this, I am a human being, and I must work it here, and I tried to push myself.”

Preity Zinta made her comeback in Bollywood in 2018 with Bhaiyyaji Superhit.

Saroj Khan, on the other hand, breathed her last 3 July 2020 at Guru Nanak Hospital due to cardiac arrest. The celebrity choreographer’s career spanned nearly three decades and choreographed nearly 3000 songs.

