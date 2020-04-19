When Saif Ali Khan Apologized To Ex-Wife Amrita Singh On Camera Over A Nightclub’s Fight

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were a happily married couple until 2004 when the two decided to head for a divorce which got really ugly. While Amrita went on to say several things about Saif in the media, the latter too had spoken a lot about their relationship and why it did not work out. Well, while the two were still in a relationship, their joint interviews were rather interesting to watch. There is an incident, lesser-known by people, wherein Saif went on to apologize to Amrita on camera.

Apparently, Saif Ali Khan was celebrating the success of his film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ in a nightclub back in 1994. That is when the actor met a female fan, who requested to dance with him. He obliged to do so. On seeing his girlfriend dancing with Saif, the boyfriend of the female fan went on to have a heated argument with the actor. More so, he punched Saif. Upon realizing that the incident would not go down well with his then-wife Amrita Singh, Saif then apologized on camera. He also went on to add that he would avoid such troubles in the future.

This incident is not known by many people and only comes as a surprise for his fans.

While Saif and Amrita might have had an unsuccessful marriage and an ugly divorce, the two are now on cordial terms. Their kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan, have stayed with their other post the divorce but are on good terms with Saif Ali Khan.

Later, Saif went on to marry Kareen Kapoor and Amrita chose to not get married again.

Did you know about this incident? Let us know in the comments section below.

