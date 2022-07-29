Sanjay Dutt is currently the biggest name in Bollywood; the actor is known for portraying a number of negative characters. Today as the actor celebrates his birthday, we came across an old video of content creator Rohit Gupta who pranked Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman by pretending to be Sanjay and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Sanjay debuted in father Sunil Dutt directorial Rocky, however, his other films flopped, as the actor found himself in the midst of controversies for his alleged involvement with the underworld and drug addiction. The actor faced a lot of hardships and he came out stronger. Currently, he’s seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, back in 2019, Rohit Gupta with the help of Rajiv Lakshman’s wife played a prank on the former Roadies judge. The content creator called Rajiv by pretending to be Sanjay Dutt and mimicked the voice of Vaastav actor with an offer to judge a reality show with Nawazuddin Siddiqui which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Rajiv Lakshman seemed excited, while he was getting secretly recorded by his wife from the corner. Rohit Gupta as Sanjay Dutt even made fun of Rajiv’s baldness while he showered love on his judging skills in MTV Roadies. The content creator even made him do ‘Anulom Vilom’ and even discussed vi*gra’s ideas. Talking about the business idea, the YouTuber says, “Movie ke alawa main aur bhi cheezein soch raha hun brand endorsement karne ko. Apne ko na ek vi*gra ka idea aya hai aur maine socha uska marketing karenge, terko brand ambassodor banayenge. Dekh mere paas ek solid naam aya hai, vi*gra ka apun naam rakhenge ‘Bohot Hard’. Kya bolt hai, naam mein hi hard hai.”

After talking for a long time and discussing a lot of things, Rohit finally reveals the truth that he was getting pranked the whole time. Later when Gupta tells him that his wife was recording him, this made him agitated and he abruptly ended the call.

A few seconds later, Rohit Gupta calls him again, before he says anything Rajiv Lakshman says, “Ye koi tareeka nahi hota, thik hai apne meri wife ke sath jo kiya bohot ache se kiya hai. Kyun banata hai par, Facebook par kyun daal raha hai tu. Meri wife se bola tune thik hai call kar diya. Ye upload kyun karega, mera permission toh nahi hai, tu merko ‘Anulom Vilom’ kara raha hai, tu mere ganjepan pe mazak uda raha hai aur tu daal dega upar, tera content ban gaya logon ne dekh liya mera mazak ud gaya. I’m not comfortable, you understand that. You know what, meri wife masti kar sakti hai mere sath, bhai masti kar sakta hai, I don’t know you, you understand that. Its ok fine tune karliya thik hai.” Before the video ends, Rajiv can be heard calling him to his office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories.

Must Read: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalled Watching C Grade Films Only If There Were Any ‘Scenes’ In It: “There Were Films In Which P*rn Clips Were Inserted”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram