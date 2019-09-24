When Pooja Bhatt Resented Father Mahesh Bhatt For Abandoning Them

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt is all geared up to team up with her father Mahesh Bhatt for his directorial venture, Sadak 2 which also features the filmmaker’s daughter from his second marriage, Alia Bhatt alongisde Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

While it is no secret that Pooja shares a cordial relationship with her father and his second wife, Soni Razdan, things were really bitter in the initial years. Pooja has been vocal about resenting her father after he left her and her mother, his first wife Kiran (born Loraine Bright) in 1970. However the couple split in 1990 after rumors flared of Mahesh Bhatt’s affair with yesteryear superstar Parveen Babi.

Pooja has in a throwback interview with Stardust magazine said how her mother explained to her that her father was not a bad person just because he married Alia Bhatt’s mother, actress Soni Razdan and things finally began to normalize between the father-daughter. Pooja has been quoted by the magazine saying, “Initially, I did resent my dad for leaving my mother for another woman. I also used to hate Soni for snatching away dad from us. In fact, there used to be times when I used to flare-up at the very mention of her name.”

It was her mother who made Pooja think more “practically’ and not hate her father just because their (Loraine and Mahesh’s)relationship did not work out. Pooja said, “She (Loraine) would tell me not to resent or hate my father for anything for basically he is a good man at heart.”

On the professional front, Pooja will collaborate with father Mahesh Bhatt for a sequel to their 1991 hit movie which starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja in lead roles. Sadak 2 will see Pooja and Sanjay reprising their roles and adding the cast will be Pooja’s step sister Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The team began filming earlier this year in Ooty!

