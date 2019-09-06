When ‘Perfectionist’ Deepika Padukone Broke Down In Front Of Anupam Kher!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has come a long way in her career. The gorgeous model turned actress who made her debut with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007, in her 12-year long career apart from winning numerous accolades and awards, has also won millions of hearts of her fans and followers.

Yesterday, on occasion of Teachers’ day, Deepika’s teachers had all good to say following her success and name which she has earned through her hard work.

Not many know that the actress before making her entry in Bollywood was a student at Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s acting classes named, Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares. Anupam in an interview to a leading tabloid had all nice things to say about Chennai Express actress and also revealed how once Deepika broke down in his class following a task.

As Anupam, in an interview to Hindustan Times said, “Deepika was a very successful model before she joined my school. She was good at everything, punctual, and would do things with finesse. I had told her ‘you are here for three months, you can’t take a break’. I felt that she wanted to do everything perfectly.”

“My point is, acting is not about perfection, it’s about the rough edges too. One day, to break her composure of being a perfectionist, I gave her an exercise in improvisation. I told her ‘you work as a maid in a house, there is nothing called ‘perfection’. She was spick and span about mannerisms, but her character wouldn’t know how to use a fork and a knife. That went on for 45 minutes… till I felt she had discovered. I think she started crying!” added the actor.

Anupam and Deepika have worked together in two films, Desi Boyz and Happy New Year.

Deepika who was last seen on big screens in a cameo in Shah Rukh starrer Zero has two big projects in her hands in the form of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and Kabir Khan’s ‘83.

