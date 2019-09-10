When Nushrat Bharucha Was Rejected For Slumdog Millionaire Because Of THIS Reason

Nushrat Bharucha has been stealing several hearts since her first big appearance in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama alongside Kartik Aaryan. She went on to do films like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that were massive hits as well. Nushrat is now going to be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl. But did you know that she was supposed to do a Hollywood film as well! Yes, Nushrat auditioned for one of the iconic role in a big Hollywood film but was turned down later due to her looks.

Before you start contemplating which movie was that, let us tell you it was none other than Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. Bharucha was shortlisted for the role of Latika and the makers of the film liked her as well. But then what made them turn her down for the role will shock you. The makers felt that Nushrat was too charming to essay the role of a poor girl.

During a media interaction, the Dream Girl actress revealed that the makers made her sit and understand that she does not look like a girl coming from the slum area and hence they could not cast her for the role. Well, we think seeing Nushrat in such a dynamic role would have been fun, right?

Talking about her film – Dream Girl, the film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to release on September 13. Post the release of this film, Nushrat will also be seen in Turram Khan starring Rajkummar Rao.

