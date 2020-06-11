When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wasn’t Very Supportive For #MeToo Movement: “The Industry Is The Safest Place”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. From Gangs Of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, the actor has always wowed his fans with his intriguing characters and great performances. But his films and characters are not the only things which keep him in the news.

Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has found himself in several controversies; sometimes due to his statements or sometimes for other reasons.

#MeToo campaign in Bollywood was a huge thing last year. Several major celebs were named and shamed by the female workers in the industry for harassing them. Interestingly, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the same he didn’t have encouraging words to say about it.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, talking about the #MeToo movement and the trend of casting couch in the industry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “It has never happened to me. Jitna industry ko badnaam karne ki koshish ki ja rahi hai woh galat hai. Yeh pata nahi media ka ek Chalan sa ho gaya hai ki saari buraiya hai woh industry mein dhoond rahi hai just for breaking news. You’ll hear of more corruption in other departments. I don’t understand all this. The industry is the safest place, yeh badnaam karne ki koshish chhod dijiye. Yaha pe jinki aukaat nahi hoti hai woh bhi established ho jaate hai. People who have dreams, khud ki khujli hoti hai, this industry fulfills it all. Even after that, people abuse the industry. Isse badi ehsaan faramoshi kya ho sakti hai.”

Even recently, the actor has been alleged by his wife for mental abuse.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Ghoomketu which directly released on OTT platform Zee5.

