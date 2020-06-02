When Madhuri Dixit Delivered A Surprise Blockbuster With Sanjay Kapoor – 25 Years Of Indra Kumar’s Raja

90s clearly belonged to Madhuri Dixit, the numero uno leading lady of Bollywood. Even in the most commercial massy films, she made sure that her performance stood out and the glamor quotient enticed audiences in a big way. No wonder, after delivering a major success each with Aamir Khan (Dil) and Anil Kapoor (Beta), she reunited with her director Indra Kumar for Raja, a film that brought Sanjay Kapoor in the Bollywood arena.

This was the time when he was fresh out of the disastrous outcome of his long in the making debut film Prem (1995). His Kartavya, which released in the same year, hadn’t worked either and now all eyes were on how would his third release of the year, Raja, work at the box office. It wasn’t that there were many doubts around it since Madhuri Dixit and Indra Kumar were a formidable team and hence that brought in a cushioning factor.

2nd June 1995 – This was the day when Raja released, and well, history was created!

The film took a massive start all over the country and recovered its entire budget of around 4 crores within first week itself. Those were the times when films needed to run for weeks in succession in order to make profits and here the word of mouth had just started spreading after the first week. This meant that a long run and truck loads of moolah was still awaited from this hardcore commercial romantic musical entertainer. As a result, it went on to collect five times its first week numbers, hence accumulating over 20 crores in its lifetime run and in the process emerging as a blockbuster.

There was a huge contribution that came from Nadeem-Shravan and Sameer as well, what with chartbuster tracks like ‘Akhiyan Milaoon Kabhi’ and ‘Nazrein Mili’ turning out to be hugely popular. This isn’t all as ‘Kisi Din Banoongi Main Raja Ki Rani’ is one of the hot favourite numbers amongst the Tik Tok community too.

Today, though Sanjay Kapoor has considerably slowed down when it comes to his movie appearances, Madhuri Dixit made a major comeback recently. The film was Total Dhamaal, a major hit that went on to cross the 150 crores mark. Guess who was the director? Well, yes, Indra Kumar again!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!