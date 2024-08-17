Actress Rimi Sen has been out of the industry’s spotlight for years. She was last seen in 2016 on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 as a wild card entrant; however, wasn’t selected. Following her years-long hiatus from the Bollywood industry, Sen grabbed headlines again when a random Reddit post sparked rumors about her changed outlook.

The post included pictures of Rimi Sen, which circulated on social media platforms as people speculated that Sen had undergone plastic surgery due to her altered looks. When the Hindustan Times reached out to her about her reaction to the post, she said, “Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai… if it’s in a good way, it’s very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karaye bina hi log bol rahe hain. I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else.”

The 42-year-old actress has starred in movies including Dhoom, Johnny Gaddaar, and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Rimi Sen continued, “One shouldn’t need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai.”

Rimi Sen also explained that she currently consults with two doctors for her treatments, which help her maintain her appearance. She expressed that people might find her skin looking good in recent pictures and believes that anyone can achieve the same with the right tools and discipline. However, she also added that if people think something looks off, she would like to know how it can be corrected so she can inform her doctors and have them fix it.

