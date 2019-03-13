 When Akshay Kumar Got Emotionally Drained While Shooting For A Scene!

Waqt: A Race Against Time, was one of the best performances of Akshay Kumar’s career. And he reveals that ‘Aditya Thakur’s’ role is very close to him in personal life. The star cast of the movie consists of Amitabh Bachchan, Shefali Shah, Boman Irani and Rajpal Yadav.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand of CNN News18, Akshay revealed that his real-life father, Hari Om Bhatia was also suffering from Cancer like his reel life father, Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. The situation was very much similar says Akshay. He could relate with Ishwarchand Thakur (Amitabh Bachchan) on screen because he was really devastated from inside and portrayed whatever he felt genuine.

“That time even my father had cancer. And in the film, Mr Bachchan’s character also had cancer. If you see those scenes, they are real. It was a very hard film for me emotionally. There were so many times when the scene was over but I couldn’t stop my emotions. Which is why this film will always be in my memory,” Akshay Kumar said.

On the other hand, Akshay is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Kesari’. The movie is based on 1987, ‘Struggle of Saragrahi’ fought against the 10,000 Afghan tribal warriors by just 21 Sikh Soldiers led by Havildar Ishar Singh which is portrayed by Akshay Kumar. Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra and is all set to release under Dharma Productions on March 21st, 2019.

