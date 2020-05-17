Who thought Deepika Padukone would have something hilarious to share about Aamir Khan from the past. She was hungry and he was having curd rice in front of her, but he did not offer her a bite even once. At least, that is Deepika’s allegation against the superstar.

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone shared a “major throwback” photo from 2000 when Aamir Khan visited their place. In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting on a sofa along with teenager Deepika and the rest of her family.

“Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 and awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask… #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan,” captioned the actress. Aamir Khan looks super young and DP looks adorable in this pic.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Deepika’s post, hubby Ranveer Singh commented: “Major throwback indeed.” On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is an official adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!