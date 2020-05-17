Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a whiff of weekend nostalgia with fans, posting a couple of snapshots featuring her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, on Instagram.

In the first picture, Rishi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand his wife Neetu. “Classic,” she wrote on the image.

The other picture that Riddhima shared is an image of a scrabble board.

Riddhima captioned: “My dad loved his scrabble! He bought this in New York.”

Riddhima also shared black-and-white photographs of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu on Instagram Stories.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukaemia for the past two years. He was 67.

Meanwhile, recently, Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from Terahvi of father Rishi Kapoor.

In one of the images, Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir can be seen performing puja.

“Your legacy will live on forever…We love you,” she captioned the image.

In another picture, Riddhima is seen standing with a photo frame of Rishi Kapoor.

