WHAT! This Is The Reason Why Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Broke Up?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. A while ago, the news of their breakup came on social media and fans weren’t really happy with it. Every now and then we spot them together and they have become one of the most papped couples of Bollywood. They have already done Imtiaz Ali’s Aajkal together and movie is quite hyped because of these two love birds.

A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that they broke up because they weren’t getting enough “We Time” together. Despite visiting each other their respective movie sets, they were still struggling to spend some quality time with each other.

A source close to ETimes has revealed that even after breaking up with each other, they are still good friends and will remain so forever. They have gracefully parted their ways and there’s no bad blood between the two. The reason why they broke up is because of the continuous pressure of media and their glare to the couple. There were rumours of them getting engaged and so they decided to part ways and focus on their respective careers first.

The source also revealed that they will be promoting their upcoming, Aajkal together. Kartik is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will soon kickstart shooting Dostana 2. Sara on the other hand is shooting for Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!