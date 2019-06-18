What Makes The Lion King ‘Extra Special’ For Shah Rukh Khan; King REVEALS

Shah Rukh Khan is stoked about dubbing for “The Lion King” with his “own Simba” Aryan, and this makes it even more special for the superstar.

Shah Rukh and Aryan will be lending their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba, respectively, in the Hindi version of Disney’s upcoming live-action film “The Lion King“.

“Glad to be a part of this journey…a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba,” SRK tweeted on Monday. “The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was ‘Incredible’ and this time around it is even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it July 19 onwards,” he added.

Shah Rukh says his whole family loves “The Lion King“. “It holds a very special place in our hearts. As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son Simba,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

“The legacy of Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this,” he said.

The announcement comes a day after Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share a photograph of him and his son sporting blue cricket jerseys with their backs towards the camera. The “Chennai Express” star’s jersey read “Mufasa” and Aryan’s read “Simba”.

Directed by “The Jungle Book” fame director Jon Favreau, “The Lion King” is one of the most-anticipated films of recent times.

The original film, considered an animation masterpiece, was released on June 15, 1994. , It was not just widely lauded critically, but received commercial success as well.

Favreau has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

“The Lion King” will be released in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

