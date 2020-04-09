WHAT! Jacqueline Fernandez Stuck At THIS Superstar’s Home Owing To The 21-Day Lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez is often tagged as the Sunshine of Bollywood, with her contagious laughter and happy go lucky nature. While the world is battling dampened spirits amid the ongoing pandemic Coronavirus, Jacqueline is trying her best to spread joy through her social media handles.

But this time, it is not her social media handle but megastar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Instagram handle that has caught our fancy. Arpita, who regularly shared updates about her and her superstar brother’s life recently shared a video of Jacqueline spending time with her son, Ahil Sharma!

Arpita shared the video with a caption that read, “Lovestruck by Jacqueline.” Now what has got us thinking is Arpita is currently staying with her husband Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan and a few others at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse and if the video is to go by…it has got us thinking is Jacqueline too staying with Khan and his family as certainly no one can travel amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown?

Meanwhile, Salman and Jacqueline have been urging their fans to stay indoors and remain safe amid the lockdown.

Meanwhile, a certain report by Spotboye claims that even before the lockdown was imposed the Sri Lankan beauty was at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse rehearsing for a dance sequence of hers in Salman’s next release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Well, do let us know what do you think of Jacqueline’s whereabouts amid this lockdown phase.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!