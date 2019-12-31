What If Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz Would Have Hijacked The Christmas Holiday From Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3?

Akshay Kumar led Good Newwz is having a dream run at the box office but there are still some concerns that remain unquestioned. The movie is all set to swift-past the 100-crore mark making Akshay’s fourth back-to-back hit this year. His first three successful movies are Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. 2 out of those 3 are the members of still-prestigious 200-crore-club.

When it comes to the release date of movies, it’s been years that makers now focus on the Holidays and not releasing a film typically on a ‘Friday’. Salman Khan films have experimented the ‘releasing before a regular Friday’ formula. We saw Ek Tha Tiger back in 2012 releasing on a Wednesday purely because of the Independence Day. Just a week before that Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 even released on a Wednesday might be because in the need of having a full week of screens to themselves.

Salman Khan’s Sultan was a Wednesday release (Eid, worked in the favour of the film), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a Thursday release (Diwali, worked in the favour). The BIG question here is why did not Dharma Productions decide to squeeze in the opportunity and release Good Newwz on 25th December, A Wednesday? The makers were damn confident of the product, so ‘undermining’ could never be a reason. There were also test screenings held a couple of months before the release garnering a super-positive response.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 released just a week ago and the makers would surely have considered it as a potential threat. But since the release, the reports have mixed and Dharma Productions could have milked this opportunity. A Christmas Day release would have made sure an exponential amount of jump in the day 1 collection. It would also have helped to build enough word-of-mouth till the weekend to enjoy a dreamy two-days.

Let’s anaylse how much the notable running movies collected on the Christmas day:

Dabangg 3 – 15.70 crores

Jumanji: The Next Level – 3 crores

Mardaani 2 – 2.50 crores

Pati Patni Aur Woh – 1.80 crores

Panipat – 30 lakhs

Total: 23.30 crores

If we go by the box-office standards, we have seen movies like War releasing on 4000 screens collecting 51.60 crores on day 1. So, if we go by the numbers Good Newwz still would have a chance to do anywhere in the range of 28-30 crores. This surely is an optimistic number, but the release of Good Newwz would have ensured a dent in Dabangg 3’s collection of 15.70 crores.

These were the positive aspects of the deal, now let’s look at what the movie could have lost. Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 was eyeing on that Christmas holiday and the whole point of releasing it on 20th December was to enjoy the Christmas holiday. The screen division ratio would have been a mess if both the movies would have fought for Christmas. Also, Dharma would have landed in Salman Khan Films’ crosshairs messing the relations with them.

Keeping in mind the negatives, it’s surely a wise decision if not a rushed one. Last year, we had a similar situation with Zero and Simmba and in that case, too, the latter dominated.

Though all’s well that ends well!

