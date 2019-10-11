WHAT? Dinesh Vijan Asked Shraddha Kapoor To Turn Down Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Shraddha Kapoor who is on a winning spree this year with two super successful movies, Saaho and Chhichhore, is currently preparing for her next, Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. A while ago, she wrapped up shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.

Shraddha left Saina Nehwal’s biopic because of health issues and there were rumours that she was offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan too. Well, we finally know the reason behind rejecting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and it was because Dinesh Vijan asked her to. Yes, she has worked with him in Stree and is pretty close friends with him.

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed, “Shraddha was extremely keen on doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She even had the dates to shoot for it next year, after wrapping Baaghi 2. But the moment her producer friend Dinu heard she’s toying with the idea of signing BB 2, he picked up the phone and asked her not to do the film.”

“He didn’t want Shraddha to do another franchise film in the same horror comedy space. They are trying to mount Stree 2 sometime towards the later half of 2020 and he wanted to avoid the clash. Shraddha, who is extremely close to Dinu, stood by her friend and obliged. She politely declined the offer,” the source further added.

Shraddha who is extremely talented is definitely going to be a part of Stree 2. Though there’s nothing concrete to the reports yet the second installment of the film is decided.

