WHAT! Ananya Panday Reveals Not Her, But BFF Suhana Khan Would Mostly Play Lead In School

Ananya Panday, who marked her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 this year, has already bagged two more films for herself. The actress will be seen in Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh and is currently busy promoting her film around cities. During one such promotional interview, Ananya made some surprising revelations about herself and BFF and daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan.

Ananya revealed that she and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan were in the same school and were very active in taking part in school plays. The actress revealed that she used to do side roles in the play while Suhana always bagged the lead role in any play.

A report in Mid-Day quoted Ananya as saying, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented…She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

Well, while Ananya has become an established star, Suahan is a star in the making. She recently worked in a short film, The Grey Part of Blue. Directed by Theodore Gimeno, Suhana’s fan got to see a glimpse of her and were in awe of how amazing she looks in the film.

Earlier, she had even played the female lead in a college play, Romeo and Juliet. Shah Rukh had a chance to watch the play and had shared his reaction on Twitter. He wrote, “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Coming back to Ananya, her film Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to hit the theatres on December 6. She will also be seen in Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter. Ananya recently revealed that she will try and channel Alia Bhatt’s character from Gully Boy in Ali Abbas Zafar’s production film Khaali Peeli.

