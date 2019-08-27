WHAT! Akshay Kumar Grabs Yet Another Biopic As PV Sindhu’s Coach  Pullela Gopichand? 

Ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu made entire nation proud on Sunday by becoming the first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championship by defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 at Basel, Switzerland.

The Indian shuttler and her coach Pullela Gopichand have been receiving applauds and congratulatory messages from all across.

From past few years, biopics and realistic movies have been favourite among Bollywood filmmakers and actors, and also from the past number of days there have been speculations about Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar donning Gopichand’s role in Sindhu’s biopic

Early today during the media interaction, Gopichand was asked about the same, to which the coach in his reply said, “I love Akshay and if he is doing it its fantastic, and he is one among those people who I really admire, but I’m not sure about it.”

The Mission Mangal actor was one of those many actors who had taken on Social media to congratulate Sindhu on her big win last Sunday.

As the actor had tweeted a congratulatory message which read:

Heartiest congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win a 🥇at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019. What a feat to achieve, you completely smashed it 👏👏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 25, 2019

From film front, Akshay’s last release ‘Mission Mangal’ had done good business at the box office and was successful in garnering all praises from the audience.

Akshay will next be seen in Housefull 4, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh along with others.

The comedy caper is been directed by Farhad Samji and will hit big screens on Diwali weekend i.e 26th October.

