Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur Ali Khan’s Latest Pic Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is everyone’s favourite. The munchkin makes everyone go aww with his cute looks. It takes just a minute for Tim Tim’s pics and videos to go viral on the internet.

Whenever Taimur is snapped with Kareena, their fans can’t get enough of their love and bond in the photos. Even today, a new photo of Bebo along with her little prince is making their admirers go crazy. Make-up artist Micky Contractor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Kareena and Taimur.

In the picture, Taimur is sitting on Kareena’s lap as she wrapped her hands around her munchkin. The Asoka actress is smiling at the camera whereas Taimur has some serious expression on his face. Mickey captioned the photo, “We have the cutest visitor on set today.”

Check the picture out:



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has some interesting films coming up. She will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in a film titled Good News which also stars Diljit Singh and Kiara Advani.

Bebo is also playing a pivotal role in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium which stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be working with Karan Johar after a long time in his upcoming directorial titled Takht. It’s a period drama which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

