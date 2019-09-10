Shah Rukh Khan has become the talk of the Town post his recent tweet. His fans are now going crazy as their favourite Khan is not announcing his next movie anytime soon. The Zero actor seems to have taken a sabbatical from work and fans couldn’t help but tweet about them wanting to see him back on silver screen. Recently, there were rumours that SRK has signed a movie along with Bharat director, Ali Abbas Zafar but he dismissed them with his tweet, mentioning that he hasn’t signed anything yet.

Now, this morning, the fans of SRK has started trending the hashtag #WeWantAnnouncementSRK. Every little news regarding an announcement is keeping the fans at their toes and they are patiently waiting for him to make an announcement.

#WeWantAnnouncementSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Go Haywire Post Actor’s Clarification Around YRF’s Next

The trend came in after SRK tweeted and clarified about not signing any film and said, “It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth.”

Check out some of the tweets below:

Although, there have been quite a few times when SRK has made it very clear that he now wants to spend time with family and reading books. He wants to take his own time before finalising any script. His last movie Zero was directed by Anand L. Rai and had Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Zero didn’t do that great at the box office and hence, the Baadshah took it to heart and decided to take a sabbatical.

Well, we hope this agnee-pareeksha of fans end soon and we get to see SRK back in action again.

