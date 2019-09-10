WeWantAnnouncementSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Go Haywire Post Actor’s Clarification Around YRF’s Next

Shah Rukh Khan has become the talk of the Town post his recent tweet. His fans are now going crazy as their favourite Khan is not announcing his next movie anytime soon. The Zero actor seems to have taken a sabbatical from work and fans couldn’t help but tweet about them wanting to see him back on silver screen. Recently, there were rumours that SRK has signed a movie along with Bharat director, Ali Abbas Zafar but he dismissed them with his tweet, mentioning that he hasn’t signed anything yet.

Now, this morning, the fans of SRK has started trending the hashtag #WeWantAnnouncementSRK. Every little news regarding an announcement is keeping the fans at their toes and they are patiently waiting for him to make an announcement.

The trend came in after SRK tweeted and clarified about not signing any film and said, “It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth.”

Check out some of the tweets below:

Heres the headline Thank you so much for showing so much love towards this trend 😍😍😍#WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/maH7OuBa3j — Waz (@washersrkian1) September 10, 2019

#WeWantAnnouncementSRK

Please Sir Movie Announce kar do ☹️☹️☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/6LodTBz4Dn — Firoz SRK (@FirozSSrk2) September 9, 2019

No more romantic films .

We want full mashala Action Film..#WeWantAnnouncementSRK — Prakhar Mishra (@RealPrakhar) September 10, 2019

SRK is my happiness. I forget all sorrows when I watch a movie or interview of his. That's his magic. #WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/4uuDVt8Yry — Jr Shah Rukh Khan (@JrSrk__) September 9, 2019

We fans are here because of you if you don't do anything than we are finished. As gaurav said Fan gaurav hai tho Aryan hai gaurav nhi tho Aryan Kuch bhi nhi but I want to change this. SRK hai tho Uske fans hai SRK nhi tho Uske fans Kuch bhi nhi .#WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/HHh6atV2Pc — JATIN (@JatinSRKian) September 9, 2019

Bad phase, good phase chalta rahega lekin there will never be a better actor than SRK. Bauaa Singh > all 2018 performances. There… I said it! #WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/wFVAsd16S8 — Don 🔥 (@gurdeep0701) September 9, 2019

We are not a fan of your cricket matches. We are not a fan of your business. We are not a fan of your doctorate degrees. We are a fan of your movies and for your hardwork. We are a fan of SRK who bounces back after every faliure stronger than before.#WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/7Vi4e6Y40V — JATIN (@JatinSRKian) September 9, 2019

Hello @iamsrk sir we know that there is no limit to your love for us, But this time the situation is such that everyone of us wants you to announce a film. 🙏 Sir, we can't wait, 8 months have passed, please leave the annoying now #WeLoveYouSRK #WeWantAnnouncementSRK 💓 — I.K $RK (@IK_SRKian1) September 9, 2019

Although, there have been quite a few times when SRK has made it very clear that he now wants to spend time with family and reading books. He wants to take his own time before finalising any script. His last movie Zero was directed by Anand L. Rai and had Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Zero didn’t do that great at the box office and hence, the Baadshah took it to heart and decided to take a sabbatical.

Well, we hope this agnee-pareeksha of fans end soon and we get to see SRK back in action again.

