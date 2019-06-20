Wedding Bells For Nusrat Jahan, Friend Mimi Chakraborty Reaches Turkey To Be A Part Of The Celebrations

Actress-MP Mimi Chakraborty looked bright and lovely as she geared up to attend the wedding of friend, actress-MP Nusrat Jahan in Bodrum, Turkey.

Nusrat is reportedly marrying Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain on Wednesday. A reception is due to take place here next month.

“#njaffair All set,” Mimi posted along with a picture in which she flaunts a floral and bright orange ensemble.

She tagged Six Senses Kaplankaya, an upscale resort set on a hillside overlooking the Aegean Sea. The breathtaking view was visible in Mimi’s picture.

Mimi and Nusrat both became first time MPs in the Lok Sabha elections this year. While Mimi contested from Jadavpur, Nusrat contested from the Basirhat constituency as TMC candidates.

Just two days ago Nusrat had shared two photographs of herself on Instagram, and wrote: “No caption on my mind! Need your blessings like always #thenjaffair.”

The hashtag is being also used by the groom and Nusrat’s friends to post some updates from the celebrations.

A haldi ceremony is said to have taken in Kolkata, before the couple and their close family members and friends left for Turkey.

