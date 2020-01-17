WATCH: Kartik Aaryan Credits Ranveer Singh For His Bond With Sara Ali Khan & Says It Invited A Lot Of Memes

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have made their fans happy today by unveiling the trailer of Love Aaj Kal. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the audience can’t keep calm to witness the magic and chemistry of Sara and Kartik or as their fans call them #Sarthik.

People started rooting for them since 2018 when Sara Ali Khan revealed on Koffee With Karan 6 that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. Post that, during an event, Ranveer Singh introduced Sara and Kartik to each other. The video broke the internet and even today, people still talk about it.

Today, at the trailer launch, Sara and Kartik were asked how much they credit Ranveer Singh for their equation. Kartik answered, “He helped us become good friends. Ranveer is quite open as a person. The way he introduced us, a lot of memes were made on us.”

Watch the video below:

There are reports that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have apparently broken up. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal was also the title of Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The latest film also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. It will hit the screen on February 14, 2020.

Did you like the trailer of Love Aaj Kal? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

