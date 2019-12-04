Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana Impersonates Amitabh Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan Like A Pro & Leaves All Of Us Impressed

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for the many roles that he has played on the big screen. The actor changes himself like a chameleon and fits in any given role like a pro. Be it a blind man in Andhadhun or a Police officer in Article 15, the actor knows how to surprise the audience with his talent. People always look forward to seeing on the big screen and now await to see him as a gay lover in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Recently, his skills were put to test at the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019 where he was asked to impersonate a few B-Town actors and we have to say that we are impressed with the results. Ayushmann gave life to Big B & SRK as he amused the audience with his remarkable impression of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan by using the same mannerisms and voice modulation to deliver a dialogue from his film.

Well, is there anything he cannot do? Apart from his acting, Ayushmann also writes poems and is loved for his singing all over the country. Looks like he has added another feather to his hat with this fantastic performance as a mimic.

Ayushmann won the Most Stylish Star (Male) award at the event. the award show was also attended by Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar amongst others.

On the work front, Ayushmann will soon be seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. He is also working on his next rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan backed by Maddock Films.

