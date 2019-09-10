War: It Took 5 Months Of Waiting To Bring Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff On An Icebreaker Ship!

After such anticipation and a long wait, the dream of many to see Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together in a film finally came true with War. The high-octane action film is going to be a treat for all the fans and the producers at Yash Raj Films are leaving no stones unturned to make it a visual treat.

With a big budget and a talented director like Siddharth Anand on board, the team is surely prepping well for a huge war at the box office and top it all the team has shot a fighting scene on one of the largest ice-breaking ships as well.

A source revealed to DNA, “In the sequence, Hrithik and Tiger look to beat each other in a jaw-dropping fight on an ice-breaker ship. The production crew had to wait for five months before they could get permission to film on this ship.”

“War has been mounted hugely to give audiences a film that’s the biggest in terms of action spectacle. Yes, it took months but we managed to secure the permission to shoot on a massive ice-breaking ship and filmed a visually-stunning action sequence with Hrithik and Tiger. I hope viewers love what we have shot!.”

Along with Hrithik and Tiger, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. The recently released song Gunghroo featuring Hrithik and Vaani has already garnered a lot of praises but people are still hoping to see a Hrithik-Tiger face-off in the movie as well. The film will hit the theatres on October 2.

