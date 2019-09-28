War: Get Set To Witness Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s Epic Combat In MX4D Too!

War: The leading international distributor of Hindi films, Yash Raj Films has teamed with California based MediaMation to program the next Indian Blockbuster title WAR in MX4D. Yash Raj Films ‘War‘, promises to be the biggest action spectacle of all times for the Indian film industry. The high-octane adventure has two of the greatest action heroes of the country, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

WAR will see the two superstars push their bodies to the limit and pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other. WAR has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd, 2019.

“While planning for our film, WAR, we were determined that we would make an adrenaline-pumping, visually stunning action extravaganza that’s never been seen in an Indian film before. We’ve got a huge car sequence featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, India’s best-known action heroes, that has been shot entirely on ice. We shot this in Finland, which is in the Arctic Circle. Our production team informed us that this is the first-ever film worldwide to attempt such a complex action sequence on this scale in the extreme climate of the Arctic. We look forward to showcasing these visually stunning moments in MX4D EFX and believe it will be the most enjoyable viewing.” said director Siddharth Anand.

MX4D immersive auditoriums feature luxurious state-of-the-art seats equipped with a full range of motion and effects including scent, neck and leg ticklers, vibration, and air/water blasts to offer a new form of entertainment not accessible in-home. Additional atmospheric effects include wind, fog, rain, and strobe. Due to it’s patented armrest, MX4D is the only company to offer each and every viewer the same four dimensional experience. MX4D was introduced in India by the country’s fastest growing cinema chain, INOX, at its Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai multiplex. The audience response to the technology has been incredibly positive, to India’s first MX4D auditorium.

