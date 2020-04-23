Wait, WHAT? Anil Kapoor Says He Wants To Pick Roles Rejected By Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

Anil Kapoor is one of the blessed few who can pass off for a 40-year-old and a 60-year-old, both! Now while that may seem a task almost impossible to achieve, the Mr. India actor says he can confidently pull of characters of both age groups.

What’s more is that Anil recently revealed that he has found a way of bagging all the roles that the legendary Amitabh Bachchan will be turning down here on. Yes, that’s the dedication that Anil Kapoor has towards his work! But what got our attention is his way of finding out the roles and offers that Sr. Bachchan turns down.

It so happens that in his recent interview to Film Companion, Anil Kapoor opened up on the trend that yesteryear legends like Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna followed. Kapoor said that these superstars often referred each other to filmmakers if they did not take up the part offered to them.

Speaking on a similar line, Anil said, “That’s why I call up Abhishek and say ‘jo jo films daddy nahi karenge mere paas bhej dena .Tu bhi nahi karega, teri bhi koi film ho toh mereko bhej dena (Send me films that your dad Amitabh Bachchan and you reject, let me know and I’ll take them up.)”

Anil Kapoor further added that it is his good looks that will help him pull off both roles in a breeze! Well, now that’s the kind of self-esteem and confidence in oneself that we all need to develop at some point in life.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s long-pending magnum opus Takht. The film, set in the backdrop of Moghul India boasts of an impressive ensemble featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!