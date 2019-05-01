Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani Starrer The Inside Edge To Go Into Season 3 Next?

Things are heating up well for everyone associated with the popular web series The Inside Edge. While the first season was quite a success, the second season is almost ready as well and would soon be unveiled. Meanwhile, the talks are already on around the third season being in the pipeline as well.

“Cricket and movies are a passion of majority of Indians, and with The Inside Edge bringing the two worlds together, it is bound to generate a lot of excitement,” says an insider here, “The second season has been shot internationally and is even edgier than the first one. Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Tanuj Virwani, the three key protagonists of the show, are yet again licking horns. It isn’t just a game that is being played on the field, there are a lot of mind games being played as well.”

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

On its release a couple of years back, The Inside Edge had seen quite some popularity come its way. While Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha made their transition from the world of films to the web, the biggest beneficiary was Tanuj Virwani whose swashbuckling act as a top Indian cricketer was much appreciated. As an actor, he got a fresh lease of life and currently, he is also seen in Poison, a revenge thriller, which is winning him accolades all over again.

“Yeah, after The Inside Edge I am really happy seeing then kind of response that is coming the way of Poison,” says Tanuj who plays a wronged man in the series that also stars Arbaaz Khan, Freddy Daruwala and Ria Sen, “It is always so exciting to be playing edgy characters and I am fortunate that each of my web series has been presenting me with that opportunity.”

There is quite some intrigue being built around what would happen in the second season of The Inside Edge which is expected to go on air in mid-2019.

“See, I can’t reveal anything as of now. I can tell though that when we look at cricket, there is so much more that happens behind closed doors. Of course we can’t rehash what has been shown in the first season; there would be a lot of natural progression in the second season,” says Tanuj.

As for the third season, he is keeping mum though as per reports, the makers have kept the ending of the second season in such a way that it would organically lead to the third season.

Well, we are excited already.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!