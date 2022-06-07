TV actor Vivek Anand Mishra, who was last seen in ‘Radha Krishn’, is excited to essay the lead role of monk Acharya Vidyasagar in the upcoming movie ‘Antaryatri Mahapurush: The Walking God’.

Vivek Anand Mishra says: “I’m excited to finally play a lead role in an upcoming Bollywood movie. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to essay the role of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj (Digambara Jain Acharya).”

“The movie highlights the story of his life. His dedication and struggles. It was a learning experience for me to play such a great role. I’m inspired for life.”

Vivek who will also be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Secrets of Love’ which features Ravi Kishan in the lead role, says he is enjoying exploring Bollywood but it doesn’t limit him.

Vivek Anand Mishra adds: “As an artist, I always look forward to playing challenging and promising roles. I also act in theatre and I’m passionate about performing. I’m up to explore all the mediums with some good roles, be it on TV, OTT, music videos, or Bollywood.”

