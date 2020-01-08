Vivek Agnihotri On Deepika Padukone: “She Went JNU & Not To Nirbhaya’s Parents Because Nirbhaya Wasn’t Trending”

Deepika Padukone’s visit at JNU has surely instigated a lot of mindsets around the country. Bipolar views are coming out on the social media where it’s a fight between ‘Respect VS Boycott’. Vivek Agnihotri who’s know to speak his heart out without any filter has a lot to say about this thing.

He has been on a tweeting spree since yesterday opposing Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU. He tweeted, “Got a call from an insider at @FoxStudiosIndia. I can’t believe they had no idea about #DeepikaWithTukdeTukdeGang. They are asking if the film loses money, who’ll be answerable? Coz #DeepikaPadukone has got her professional fees, Producer’s fee, and many endorsements.”

Vivek also posted, “I am told that it was suggested to #DeepikaPadukone to go and stand next to #Nirbhaya’s parents for a photo op. But last-minute she changed her plan because #Nirbahaya wasn’t trending whereas #JNU was. This is how it works, my dear friends.”

The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over Sunday’s violence in the varsity.

She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. Padukone did not address the meeting and left after an hour. The meet was also attended by former JNU students like Sitaram Yechury, Kanhaiya Kumar, D. Raja, and Yogendra Yadav.

