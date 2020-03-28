Virat Kohli Gets A ‘Beautiful Haircut’ By His Wife Anushka Sharma

India’s most loved couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are winning the internet while social distancing during the all India lockdown. Anushka, it seems, has discovered an exciting skill set as she turns into Virat’s new hair-stylist to create a new look for the Indian captain!

In the video that Anushka and Virat have shared, Virat is seen saying, “This is what quarantine does to you!” and we see Anushka with a pair of scissors thinking about what haircut to give her husband. Virat is seen further saying, “You allow things like this to happen, getting your haircut with kitchen scissors!”

Turns out, Anushka is actually good at this craft and gets Virat’s nod of approval as he exclaims, “Can you see this gradual fade! Ummm… nice!” and Anushka claims saying, “It’s a new look I have created!” Virat further showers praise on Anushka’s skill saying, “Guys just see! It’s very good! Beautiful haircut by my wife!”



