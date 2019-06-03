VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan In This Old Interview Says Anti-Nationals Are Destroying India

Shah Rukh Khan is one superstar who speaks very less when it comes to politics. One of the reasons behind it, is that his statements are mostly misconstructed which create a lot of negativity around his name. A lot of time, the superstar has been called an “Anti National” for talking about the rising intolerance in the country.

A 90’s video interview clip is now going viral on social media which shows SRK talking about patriotism in detail. In the interview with veteran actress Farida Jalal, he talks about how his family fought for freedom and how anti-nationals are destroying it.

The superstar says, “My family, especially my father was a freedom fighter. He would always tell me, ‘Shah Rukh, do not take your freedom for granted. We have given it to you so you can maintain it.’ At that time, I thought it was freedom from foreign rule,”

He then tells how his understanding has improved over the years, “But now I understand, having grown up, that this freedom he was talking about, was in terms of poverty and misery.”

Further talking about the freedom of speech and press, SRK says, “We read in the papers that this is right and wrong. As a common citizen, we don’t even know how much truth there is in that. The only knowledge I have is what I get from newspapers. So we need freedom from speculating whether this is right or wrong, freedom of speech and press.”

Then SRK puts an emphasis on how no one owns India and how anti-nationals are destroying it, “The country is India and we are the citizens of the country. We don’t own it. Ownership does not mean that is our India. It is what we have to do for the country. In that regard, the people who we call anti-national, or anti-social, these are people who do not think they’re part of the country. I feel very sad, because my family has fought for this country. And these people are destroying it. Though I’m not directly affiliated to politics, but whenever I see it, it makes me sad because it takes away from what my father used to tell me, ‘keep this country free, the way we gave it to you’.”

Watch the video below:

#ShahRukhKhan talking about freedom of speech, freedom of press, not falling for speculations and anti-national elements to Farida Jalal way back in the 90s is incredibly relevant even now. "We are the citizens of this country, we don't own it." Via- Justin Rao @IndoIslamicPage pic.twitter.com/r0kTTFxHB5 — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) June 2, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was a box office dud. The superstar is yet to announce his next film.

