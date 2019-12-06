VIRAL VIDEO: Karan Johar’s Version Of ‘Avengers Of The Year’ Is Outright Hilarious

Rohit Shetty is coming with the first-ever cop franchise in Bollywood, and comparisons of it of having an equal thrill as Marvel Cinematic Universe had already done the rounds. While we’re sure that the action king with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi is set to create a blockbuster set, can you imagine what will happen if Karan Johar gets his hand on it? We have a sample, and it’s a hilarious one!

A video is going viral on the internet and gives a Karan Johar’s twist to Avengers. All the superheroes from the universe, starting from The Hulk to Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther to Thor have been featured in the video. The hilarious twist comes in the form that they all are dancing to the tunes of Disco Deewane, a song from Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year.

KJo himself took to twitter and shared the video that was going viral across the internet.

Check out the video below:

Some of the users took to the internet section and left some hilarious comments. Check out below:

Rajat: I guess people are forgetting SOTY 2 where he brought DC n Marvel together

StarNBurst: @Marvel Y’all need to give @karanjohar a movie to direct

Mk: Pls don’t think about dancing along this ! We will see all the nonsense you make but just don’t dance & the sp appearance in songs – like – o God another remix or this is original – stunts like these can be harmful to our health

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan Johar has all his focus on the period drama, Takht. The film will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

