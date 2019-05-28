Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are the BFF’s of Bollywood. Even before entering Bollywood, they have been a favourite of so many people on social media thanks to the paparazzi culture.

So, the best friends of Bollywood recently reunited as they attended the birthday bash of Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable son AbRam Khan.

Ananya took to Instagram and shared some beautiful and candid pictures of her with Shanaya. She wrote a sweet and heartfelt note about their friendship along with the post, “We’ve been best friends for so long I can’t remember which one of us is the bad influence 😝 #KylieToMyKendall”

One thing that we can say after looking at the pictures is. GORGEOUS!

Earlier, Shanaya had expressed her love for Ananya when she made her Bollywood debut. She wrote, “We’ve grown up dreaming together, wishing together, working together, and today your journey has started.”

Some pictures of Suhana chilling with her friends are also going viral on Instagram recently. The pictures prove that Suhana is totally rocking her teenage. Have a look-

Meanwhile, after SOTY 2, Ananya Panday is working on her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Shanaya Kapoor has entered Bollywood as an Assistant Director with Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic.

