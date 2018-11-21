Vinta Nanda #MeToo Allegations: Mumbai Police Registers RAPE Case Against Alok Nath

Under the blazing air of #MeToo in India started by Tanushree Dutta, Veteran actor Alok Nath had been accused of sexual harassment by writer Vinta Nanda. The later had accused Alok of raping her 19 years ago during the shooting of TV serial Tara in which Alok played a key role.

Previously, Vinta had filed a police complaint against the 62-year-old actor alleging that he raped her, post which Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) had also served him with a notice to appear before the body. The consequence of this came in as him being expelled for not showing up before the executive committee in October.

Now with the recent reports coming in, a rape case has been registered against Alok by the Mumbai police. “The case was filed under under section 376 of IPC (rape),” said Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma.

Meanwhile in media interviews, Alok had denied the allegations and had said that “someone else must have raped her” and refuted all the allegations by terming it an attempt to diminish his image and reputation in industry.

In her Facebook post, Vinta had shared the horrific experience saying, “I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed.”