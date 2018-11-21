Sunil Grover’s Show Kanpur Waale Khuranas Set For A Grand Premiere With THESE Two Celebrities!

After an ugly spat with Kapil Sharma, the actor and a comedian Sunil Grover is geared up for a comeback on television. The show is titled as Kanpur Wale Khuranas and will see a bunch of celebrities making an appearance. The show will go on air in mid-December and director Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh will be first celebrity guests.

According to a report in DNA, the insider stated, “The show is a round-up of the year 2018 and Ranveer has been the top news-maker. His Padmaavat was a blockbuster and his marriage to Deepika was the biggest talking point of the year. Also, the first episode will highlight the new combinations of 2018, which makes it ideal for the Gen Y star to join Rohit with whom he is collaborating for the first time in Simmba. While they will open the show, the second episode will see Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar along with Ranveer and Rohit.”

Currently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are busy with their wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai, so the actor will be shooting for the episode in the first week of December, once done with the receptions.

Simmba is slated to release on 28th December 2018 and is helmed by massy director Rohit Shetty. It features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. In the movie, Ranveer portrays a police cop named Sangram Bhalerao. Simmba also features Shetty’s Golmaal gang including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, in a special appearance, while Ajay Devgn will be seen in a special scene in his iconic role of Bajirao Singham.