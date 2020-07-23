Actor Vijay Varma is floored by the well-sculpted body that Vidyut Jammwal flaunts.

Vijay and Vidyut are co-stars in the upcoming film, “Yaara”, and the former recounts their first meeting, saying: “When I met him for the first time on the sets of ‘Yaara’, I had not seen such a sculpted body — like a renaissance art piece — like Jammwal’s.”

Vijay Varma added, “In my complete innocence, I requested for something extremely silly. I said, ‘Can I touch your muscles for a second?’ And I did and I was happy that he did let me. It was a complete laugh riot on the set. We laugh about it till today. That was the best ice-breaker.”

“Yaara” also features Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra.

The film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a remake of the French film “A Gang Story”. It releases on July 30 on Zee5.

