Vidyut Jammwal Starts An Initiative To Empower Entrepreneurs

Vidyut Jammwal has started an initiative to support ideas from different parts of India. The actor has been helping and motivating fans to stay physically and mentally fit since the beginning of the lockdown in March, and now he wants to help people stay financially fit as well.

Talking about the initiative, Vidyut said: “I am what I am today because of the love and support I have received over the years. #GoodwillforGood is an initiative that is very close to my heart and it is my way of giving it back to society. I have come across many ideas that have the power to make a difference but what they lack is a platform to showcase it. Through this initiative, I will promote these brilliant minds and their unconventional proposals.”

Vidyut Jammwal had even taken onto Twitter on Thursday to share the news:

#GoodwillForGood – My new initiative to support budding entrepreneurs. If you are a startup or in need of Help to jumpstart/promote your business simply head to https://t.co/F9RJHEJTNb and fill in the details.

You just might be the recipient of a #FreeEndorsement from me. pic.twitter.com/7wRPqxOyXW — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) May 28, 2020

Vidyut Jammwal, who had last featured in Commando 3 alongside Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar will next be seen in the movie Khuda Haafiz. Directed by Faruk Kabir the film also features Shivaleeka Oberoi.

He has also shot for Mahesh Manjrekar’s next that features Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

