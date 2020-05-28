ThrowbackThursday: When Nawab Shah Proposed Pooja Batra In Front Of His Family Members!

Last year, actor Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra tied the knot and it became one of the trending topics amongst netizens. Everyone was quite happy to see the couple having a gala time and their pictures took the internet by storm.
In July, the couple will mark their first wedding anniversary and we are already waiting to catch their celebrations. Meanwhile, today we will take a look at the picture when Nawab Shah proposed Pooja Batra for marriage. This major throwback was unleashed by Pooja herself on social media.
Pooja Batra took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture. In the pic, one can see Nawab kneeling in front of Pooja with a ring in his hand. Captioning such a lovely picture, Pooja wrote, “Last year today was the day when my hubby @nawwabshah proposed to me in the presence of his Mom and his family. May your blessings and love always be with us Moore ♥️ We Miss you”.
Take a look at the picture:
As soon as Pooja Batra shared the beautiful memory, fans responded with praises for the couple. One user wrote, “Congratulations it’s a year. How time flies! ❤️ To both of you”. Another one wrote, “WaheGuru Bless you both always 🙏🏻💕”.
Back in January, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah attended the after party of the prestigious 77th edition of the Golden Globes awards ceremony. The newly-wed couple took to their respective Instagram account to share their moments from the event. Pooja chose a high-neck kurta with a trail by Charu Parashar and her husband Nawab looked dapper in a classic tuxedo.
