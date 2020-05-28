ThrowbackThursday: When Nawab Shah Proposed Pooja Batra In Front Of His Family Members!

Last year, actor Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra tied the knot and it became one of the trending topics amongst netizens. Everyone was quite happy to see the couple having a gala time and their pictures took the internet by storm.

In July, the couple will mark their first wedding anniversary and we are already waiting to catch their celebrations. Meanwhile, today we will take a look at the picture when Nawab Shah proposed Pooja Batra for marriage. This major throwback was unleashed by Pooja herself on social media.

Pooja Batra took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture. In the pic, one can see Nawab kneeling in front of Pooja with a ring in his hand. Captioning such a lovely picture, Pooja wrote, “Last year today was the day when my hubby @nawwabshah proposed to me in the presence of his Mom and his family. May your blessings and love always be with us Moore ♥️ We Miss you”.